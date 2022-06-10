Tuatara Capital Shareholders Approve Merger With springbig

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corporation TCAC shareholders voted in favor of the proposed business combination between TCAC and springbig.

The business combination was approved by a vote of approximately 94% of the shares voted, which represented approximately 74% of the outstanding shares. A form 8-K disclosing the full voting results will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The business combination is expected to close on or around June 14, 2022, subject to the satisfaction of other closing conditions.

Upon closing of the Business Combination, TCAC intends to change its name to SpringBig Holdings, Inc. and expects its common stock and warrants to remain listed on the NASDAQ Global Select stock market under the new ticker symbols "SBIG" and "SBIGW," respectively.

About springbig

springbig is a market-leading software platform providing customer loyalty and marketing automation solutions to cannabis retailers and brands in the U.S. and Canada. springbig's platform connects consumers with retailers and brands, primarily through SMS marketing, as well as emails, customer feedback system, and loyalty programs, to support retailers' and brands' customer engagement and retention. springbig offers marketing automation solutions that provide for consistency of customer communication, thereby driving customer retention and retail foot traffic.

About Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corporation

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchaser, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, pursuing targets that are focused on businesses in the cannabis industry that are compliant with all applicable laws and regulations within the jurisdictions in which they are located or operate.

Photo by Esteban Lopez on Unsplash

Related News

Springbig Q1 2022 Revenue Grows 22%, Amended Terms Of Merger With Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corporation

springbig And Tuatara Capital Amend Merger Terms, Here Are The Details

Springbig Update: Pending Business Combination With Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corp



