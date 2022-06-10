Rove Enters The Missouri Cannabis Market With Black Box Vape Pens

Rove launched its cannabis vape products into dispensaries across Missouri. Produced locally using a solventless CO2 extraction, 10 SKUs of Rove vapes are now available across the region, with more SKUs on the way this summer.

All 10 Rove SKUs available in Missouri are strains of Rove's Black Box vape pens. Flavors now available to Missouri cannabis enthusiasts include indica strains Kush and Skywalker, hybrid strain Dream, and sativa strains Punch and Waui. Missouri Black Box vape pens are available in three sizes: .35 gram, half-gram and one-gram disposables. A QR code on each package details terpene content, and guarantees authenticity and safety.

Produced locally in Stockton, Rove's Missouri products are handmade and contain no fillers. Licensing partner and vertically integrated cannabis manufacturer Shango facilitated the Missouri market entry for Rove and is currently stocking Rove at three of its local dispensaries. Additional dispensary partners include Bloc Dispensaries, who is carrying Rove at five dispensaries, and Green Light Dispensary, who is carrying Rove at 13 locations throughout the state.

In addition to producing vape cartridges, Rove's house of brands also produces flower, concentrates, prerolls, hemp-CBD products and a new cannabis beverage. Brands within the Rove family include cannabis beverage Drink Loud, Featured Farms, Rove Remedies CBD and others.

Rove president Paul Jacobson stated "We've been lucky to recruit such a talented manufacturing and sales team in Missouri. Combined with our best-in-class, national R&D team who have been innovating in clean cannabis and supply chain transparency from legalization's start, I feel, makes this our most exciting new market yet. We can't wait to connect with the Missouri cannabis community."

Photo: Courtesy of Rove Brand

