Cannabis Brand dialed. Launches In Ohio And Michigan

dialed. launched operations in Ohio and Michigan. The company will offer an array of cannabis products starting with two separate lines of vape cartridges: one containing pure high-terpene live resin sauce and the other a live resin THC diamond cartridge. These will be sold alongside the high-lighter 510 thread universal vape battery, which emulates an everyday highlighter for discerning consumption and clean storage.

In collaboration with craft processors Lighthouse Sciences and The Rosin Lab, dialed.'s 510-thread vape cartridges will be offered in three categories initially: CREATE, PLAY and CHILL. The company’s vape hardware is emissions tested and certified, under AFNOR standards.

The high-lighter vape battery will be sold nationally and on their website in brand colors. It's compatible with any 510 thread cartridge, is rechargeable, and includes a micro-USB cord for charging. The cap conveniently fits over either 1ml or 0.5ml cartridges for secure discretion and clean storage. Calibrated for the terpene heavy pulls of live resin, the battery functions seamlessly, no matter the concentration or viscosity.

The compatible vape cartridges will be available anywhere Eaze delivers in-state and at these select dispensaries in Ohio: Amplify, The Forest, Harvest of Ohio, Pure Ohio Wellness, Rise; and this July in Michigan: Compassionate Care By Design, Michigan Supply & Provisions, and Sozo.

"It's refreshing to find a quality partner like dialed. who shares Lighthouse Sciences' high quality, safety, and consistency standards in their products. Our mission is to provide education and innovative top-shelf products similar to what is found in more mature cannabis programs to the Ohio market, and dialed.'s live resin diamond vape cartridge developed in the Colorado market aligns with our mission, " stated Brian Scotese, CEO of Lighthouse Sciences

Photo: Courtesy of dialed.