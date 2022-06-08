From Talk To Action: Listening To Your Teenager Helps Predict Future Drug And Alcohol Abuse Disorder

“But if thought corrupts language, language can also corrupt thought.”

George Orwell

The importance and power of words are often underestimated. Not to mention the feeling and hidden meanings behind them. All this especially seems true when it comes to those often challenging conversations with raging hormones-affected teens.

It turns out that if you do really know how to listen you can actually predict some of their future dangerous behavior. According to new research published in the Journal of Psychopathology and Clinical Science, positive conversations about drinking and using drugs at age 17 predicted future substance use disorder diagnosis, reported ASU News. The study was a collaboration between Arizona State University and Radboud University Nijmegen in the Netherlands and was supported by the National Institute on Drug Abuse and the National Institute on Alcoholism and Alcohol Abuse.

“How adolescents talk to each other sets standards or norms, that can predict future behavior. This study shows that positive conversations about drugs and alcohol — like how fun it is to use cannabis or drink, admiration of other kids’ use, or discussing places/homes where you can drink — as a 17-year-old predict future severe use and being diagnosed with a substance use disorder 10 years later,” said Thao Ha, assistant professor of psychology at ASU.

Study Highlights

The study examined data from a long-term study analyzing the effectiveness of the so-called “Family Chek-Up”- an evidence-based intervention created to improve children’s lives through the education and support of parents and caregivers. The data assessed the teenager’s environment and also took into account teenagers' relationships with friends.

The research examined 10-minute conversations between almost 500 pairs of 17-year-old-friends and gathered data on talks about alcohol, marijuana, or hard drugs. The research tracked if the discussions positively or negatively depicted drug and alcohol use, and how long these were the topic. After that, the team evaluated the connections between those conversations and the teens being diagnosed with a substance use disorder in the next 10 years.

Connection Determined, What About Peers?

Results: Talking about drinking or cannabis at age 17 predicted having been diagnosed with alcohol or cannabis use disorder by age 27.

“This study shows how important it is to listen and observe to what adolescents have to say, rather than making them fill out questionnaires. What they talk about is important to them and is predictive of later behaviors,” said Roy Otten, a professor of psychology at Radboud University Nijmegen.

The adolescent brain is still in development and it is susceptible to addiction. What’s more, teenagers are inclined to follow and imitate their peers, and oftentimes they care more about what their peers think of them than their parents. This is a topic detail discussed in a book by Dr. Gordon Neufeld, with writing help from Dr. Gabor Maté, called Hold On to Your Kids: Why Parents Need to Matter More Than Peers. This means that peer impact can potentially lead to the risk of substance use disorder.

“These types of peer interactions can create a cascade effect — they can start a process in motion that then leads to other processes — resulting in behaviors in adolescence that increase the risk of later problem use of alcohol or drugs,” Otten said.

Otten added that with the internet and social media widely used, it is important to research teens’ online interactions, as it is possible these have even a stronger influence.

“We think the digital social media world could create an even bigger peer influence than conversations with a friend. Social media is very public — with its likes and views — but also private that is available all the time, day and night,” he said.

Photo: Courtesy of Motortion Films via Shutterstock