The Parent Company Taps Ex MedMen COO, Roz Lipsey, As Executive Vice President Of Operations & Wholesale

TPCO Holding Corp. GRAM GRAMF appointed Roz Lipsey as executive vice president of operations & wholesale . In this newly created role, Lipsey will focus on implementing operational efficiencies and cost-saving initiatives across the company as well as the continued growth of the company's omni-channel retail platforms.

Lipsey brings over 25 years of experience in evaluating and scaling businesses and products for success. Prior to joining The Parent Company, Lipsey served as COO of MedMen MMNFF, where she led the strategic initiative to evolve their California distribution platform to a more cost-effective drop ship model. Prior to being appointed COO, Lipsey held the positions of senior vice president of business operations as well as vice president of wholesale at MedMen.

"I am delighted to welcome Roz to our leadership team," stated Troy Datcher, CEO and chairman of The Parent Company. "I look forward to working with her and leveraging her deep operational expertise and industry insight as we execute towards our goal to deliver cost-savings and profitability improvements across our business. The strong leadership team we have built will be instrumental as we continue to implement our strategy focused on high-quality revenue, which combined with our consumer-first approach and robust footprint, strongly positions us to become the number one consumer choice in California."

