Connecticut Gov Lamont Sings The Praises Of Cannabis Legalization In A Country Song, His Opponent Didn't Like The Beat

Gov. Ned Lamont (D) did a rendition of a country song that praised all of Connecticut's great qualities, including the fact that it’s “cool to smoke some pot” now that he signed cannabis legalization into law, reported Marijuana Moment.

Here are the lyrics of the clip the governor shared:

“Back home we thank the governor for the blessings that we got.

We can gamble on the internet, and it’s cool to smoke some pot.

So y’all come visit my state and mind your etiquette.

I guarantee you’ll be welcome in Connecticut.”

The jingle, by Rusty Gear, didn't sit well with Bob Stefanowski (R), Lamont's opponent for governor in the upcoming November elections.

“This video can’t be real – Can it @GovNedLamont?” Stefanowski tweeted. “Our governor should not be encouraging kids to smoke marijuana because Ned Lamont believes it’s ‘cool to smoke pot.’ If this doesn’t prove we need a change in leadership I’m not sure what does!”

In June 2021, Lamont signed Marijuana legalization into law allowing adults 21 and older to possess up to 1.5 ounces of cannabis.

Meanwhile ‘gifting’ cannabis is prohibited and punishable by a hefty fine.

Connecticut lawmakers gave the green light to a bill that would ban so-called gifting events involving marijuana, also known as cannabis bazaars. The bill, which advanced through the House in late April, was approved by the Senate in a 22-13 vote. Governor, Ned Lamont (D) finally signed the legislation in late May.

“Municipalities can now fine residents up to $1,000 for gifting a cannabis plant or other cannabis-related product to another individual in exchange for any kind of donation, including an admission fee, or as part of any giveaway such as a swag bag. The state can also separately issue $1,000 fines for failing to pay sales taxes,” reported ctpost.com

Photo By Elsa Olofsson On Unsplash