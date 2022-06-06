Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference: Three Psychedelic Biotech Companies To Participate This Week

The 2022 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference is an annual gathering where over 500 public & private healthcare companies and 3,000 leading executives, institutional investors, private equity investors & VCs address near-term and long-term investment opportunities and discuss current trends driving healthcare in the U.S. and internationally.

The conference is part of a series of activities being held throughout 2022. Organized by Jefferies Financial Group, a company engaged in investment banking and capital markets, asset management and direct investing, the extensive list includes diverse thematics such as cannabis, environment-friendly products and renewables, insuretech, IT services, industrials and an Asia forum, to name a few.

This year, the healthcare chapter will take place in New York between June 8 and 10. In addition to the traditional speakers one would expect in such a conference, the upcoming 2022 edition will host several prominent biotech companies focused on producing psychedelic compounds to treat an array of intractable mental illnesses.

The therapeutic-psychedelic development companies that will take part have had a few new confirmations in the last weeks. The list so far includes three public companies: Seelos Therapeutics SEEL, MindMed MNMD MMED and Small Pharma DMTTF.

Unfortunately, other leading companies that had participated in last year’s gathering will not be present in 2022. Although it does seem unlikely that many more will join the conference given its starting date in two days.



Photo Courtesy of Leonhard Niederwimmer on Pixabay.