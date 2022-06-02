Clear Cannabis Inc. Launches Legacy Brand, The Clear, In Montana Through Bloom MT Partnership

Clear Cannabis Inc. (CCI) announced its partnership with Montana's legal cannabis market through Bloom Montana, a licensed cannabis supplier.

“We are ecstatic to establish this partnership and be one of the first nationwide cannabis brands in the great state of Montana,” said Seth Wiggins, president of CCI. “With a newly legalized adult-use market, we know there’s a growing demand for high quality, consistent cannabis products from a reputable brand. As pillars of brand value, The Clear will certainly deliver for the cannabis consumer in Montana.”

John Hoofman Jr., principal owner of Bloom MT agreed. “As a reliable, well-established brand providing high-quality, consistent products, The Clear is an ideal brand for Big Sky Country.”

The Clear, a CCI licensed cannabis brand, was one of the first in the cannabis market to bring molecular distillation to the legal cannabis market in 2013. Since then, they have won multiple cannabis industry awards for their all-natural products and flavors, including at High Times' Cannabis Cups in Michigan, the Las Vegas Cannabis Awards and the THC Classics in Colorado.

Clear products such as cartridges and disposable vape pens will be available for purchase in Montana dispensaries beginning July 2022. Products will be made available to all Montana licensed distribution partners in the upcoming months.

Following the launch of its flagship Elite Line this summer, The Clear is planning to bring both their ENDO live resin cartridges and TWAX Infused Pre-rolls to Montana in the latter half of 2022.

Photo by K O'Shaughnessy On Unsplash