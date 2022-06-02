Mike Tyson's Cannabis Brand Tyson 2.0 Reaches Washington State Via Mammoth Labs Partnership

Tyson 2.0's premium suite of cannabis products are now available at sixteen dispensaries across the state of Washington, via exclusive partnership with Mammoth Labs.

"Tyson 2.0 x Mammoth Labs products will pack twice the punch for Washington cannabis consumers with our high THC strains and superior terpene profiles,'' stated Mike Tyson, chief brand officer and co-founder of Tyson 2.0. "Cannabis of this craft can truly elevate the mind and spirit. I look forward to sharing my cannabis healing journey with fans across Washington."

Tyson 2.0 will debut in Washington across sixteen dispensaries including Cannabis & Glass, Herbery, Zips, The FireHouse and The Station locations. Through its production partnership with Washington-based Mammoth Labs, Tyson 2.0 premium products offered will include eighths (3.5g) jars of flower in Desert Toad, Southern Toad, Tiger Mintz and Dynamite Cookie; and exclusive concentrates: diamonds and sauce in Viper Cookies, Orange Punch, Cake Crasher; and badder in Southern Toad.

"Thrilled to partner with the legend, Mike Tyson and the Tyson 2.0 team to bring long-awaited Tyson 2.0 products into the Washington market," stated Connor Jackson, director of operations for Mammoth Labs. "We look forward to further strengthening our relationship with the Tyson 2.0 team as we roll-out products across sixteen dispensaries across Washington and anticipate exciting things to come."

