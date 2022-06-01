KindTap Launches Integration With Dispense To Modernize Cannabis Retail

KindTap Technologies, launched integration with Dispense. Through this integration, retailers powered by Dispense can accept KindTap digital credit and ACH payments from customers in all U.S. states where cannabis is legal.

Dispense's software allows businesses to manage, operate and scale dispensaries using flexible, customizable e-commerce tools and a variety of integrations. With the KindTap integration, Dispense's end users are able to enjoy the convenience of seamless, cashless transactions without the risks and friction associated with cash payments. KindTap's fully compliant digital payments solution allows customers to either 'Pay Now' through a bank account connection or 'Pay Later' through a revolving line of credit.

"Dispense integrates with the most innovative businesses in cannabis to offer dispensaries the most effective solutions," stated Cathy Corby Iannuzzelli, co-founder and president of KindTap. "KindTap is a top-tier digital credit solution that supports retailers in accepting cashless transactions and will take Dispense-enabled dispensaries to the next level. We are thrilled to partner with a technology platform that shares our mission to make cannabis purchasing as easy and streamlined as possible."

Kyla Sirni, co-founder and CEO of Dispense, is pleased about the partnership. "At Dispense, we are constantly pursuing new ways to streamline and modernize cannabis retail experiences. KindTap's credit capabilities and digital payment solutions are a game-changer for our highly regulated industry, making this integration a natural fit with Dispense's mission to optimize business management. Our customers will appreciate this frictionless option for dispensary payments," stated Sirni.

KindTap and Dispense integration is available at multiple operators, including KindRun, Local Roots and Resinate in Massachusetts.

Photo: Courtesy of KindTap Technologies

