Freedom Grams: A Cannabis Brand And Its Open-Source Project To Help Weed Prisoners

By Franca Quarneti via El Planteo.

Although in the United States cannabis is a multibillion-dollar industry, about 40,000 people are still incarcerated for cannabis in the country.

Freedom Grams, is a non-profit and open-source brand focused on raising awareness of the harsh reality of those deprived of their liberty. Companies can use now Freedom Grams labels to turn their product into a full donation.

Through its particular packaging, Freedom Grams seeks to connect the cannabis community with the stories of those incarcerated.

How? As reported by Forbes, each package bears the name and story of an inmate and contains the specific amount of cannabis that person was incarcerated for.

Thus, this innovative and mobilizing proposal focuses on cases such as that of Audreanna J. -who was sentenced to three years in prison for possession of just 0.3 grams of the plant- or that of Anthony S. sentenced to 16 years in prison for 3 grams of pot.

Raise awareness and advise cannabis prisoners

“Freedom Grams allows you to have the same amount of cannabis for which another person is deprived of liberty. It's a first-person experience of the absurdity and confusion of cannabis law," Sandra Valencia, one of the activists behind the project told journalist Amanda Siebert.

100% of the revenues collected by Freedom Grams go to The Last Prisoner Project, a non-profit organization that provides free legal advice to prisoners for cannabis. In addition, the association provides support for the rehabilitation and reintegration of people deprived of their liberty.

Stephen Post, a Campaign Strategist for the Last Prisoner Project, explained that through Freedom Grams, the organization is raising public awareness of the harsh realities of cannabis-related incarceration and hope to empower its supporters to join the fight for ensuring the full freedom of the communities.

Bonus: People incarcerated for cannabis interested in sharing their story with Freedom Grams can write to cases@freedomgrams.org

Image courtesy of Freedom Grams.