Cannabis In Latin America: ExpoCannabiz Returns To Cartagena, Colombia

The ExpoCannaBiz Business Conference is returning to Cartagena, Colombia on July 6 to July 8, for its third edition.

The event will gather some of the most prominent proponents of the cannabis industry from around the world. Held at the Cartagena de Indias Convention Center, ExpoCannaBiz sets out to be one of the most relevant professional events in this budding sector.

ExpoCannaBiz Business Conference has become a critical touchpoint for the development of the cannabis industry as well as pharmaceutical, textile, food and agricultural sectors for Colombia and the entire region.

“ExpoCannabiz Business Conference is well established as a place of convergence, where suppliers meet potential buyers or distributors, where investors find smart businesses to invest in, and where the scientific community can share advancements with the industry. We also provide an important space for government officials to share updates on regulations and drug policy, because things change quickly when it comes to cannabis,” explained Julián Tobar, CEO of the company.

Attendees, sponsors and exhibitors will find networking opportunities to carry out commercial agreements, seek investment and interact with all the links of the production chain, including small and large commercial growers, service companies and regulatory authorities.

With a focus on innovation and entrepreneurship, the keynote will be delivered by "Shark Tank's" Kevin Harrington, inventor of the “infomercial.” Harrington will also be a judge for the third edition of the ExpoCannaBiz Pitch Award, which offers select attendees an opportunity to pitch their investment opportunities for a chance at coming away with capital investments.

Programming includes critical topics for the continued development of the cannabis industry, such as: cultivation, industrial hemp, legislation, international markets, foreign trade, investment, marketing, and medicinal use. Domestic and international speakers will address cutting-edge topics such as new technologies, automation, sustainable or “green business,” psychedelics, and more.

Renowned cannabis researchers Mara Gordon and Cristina Sánchez will also be present, highlighting advancements in medical cannabis for the treatment of cancers and other pathologies.

As Colombia continues to review and refine its regulations concerning cannabis, ExpoCannaBiz will host Efraín López, an expert lawyer specializing in the legal aspects of production and regulation of cannabis, who was part of the drafting of Decree 811 of 2021. This decree legalized the export of dry flower from Colombia, an opportunity that is expected to shape the strategic direction of the Colombian cannabis industry.

“The cannabis industry has taken on great importance in recent years. After decades of prohibition and years of ignoring its medicinal properties, there is no ignoring the worldwide boom,” explains Julián Tobar, who also points to the potential for economic growth for the region. “We know that if the government approves the opening of the appropriate channels for the export of raw materials and derived products, significant economic growth – like what we have seen with coffee or oil -- will follow. Cannabis could become the largest export product in the country's GDP,” concludes Tobar.