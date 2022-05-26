Can-Fite Q1 Revenue Increases 38.5%, Phase III Psoriasis Treatment Study Results Expected In Q2

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. CANF CFBI released financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, revealing revenue of $200,000, an increase of or 38.5%, compared to $150,000 in Q1 2021.

Q1 Financial Highlights

Net loss for the Q1 2022 was $2.43 million compared with a net loss of $1.87 million for the Q1 2021. The increase in net loss was primarily attributable to an increase in research and development expenses which was partly offset by a decrease in general and administrative expenses and a decrease in finance income, net.

Research and development expenses for the Q1 2022 were $1.82 million, an increase of $520,000, or 39.8%, compared to $1.30 million for the Q1 2021. Research and development expenses for the Q1 2022 comprised primarily of expenses associated with an ongoing Phase III study of Piclidenoson for the treatment of psoriasis and two studies for Namodenoson, a Phase III study in the treatment of liver cancer and a Phase IIb study for NASH. The increase is primarily due to costs incurred in the Q1 2022 associated with the two new studies for Namodenoson.

General and administrative expenses for the Q1 2022 were $750,000 a decrease of $260,000, or 25.8%, compared to $1.01 million for the Q1 2021. The decrease is primarily due to the decrease in professional services for public relations and investor relations.