Rhode Island Becomes 19th State To Legalize Cannabis, Gov. Dan McGee Signs Bill Ending Prohibition

With the stroke of a pen, Rhode Island joined its two neighboring states and 16 others in legalizing the recreational use of cannabis, becoming the 19th state in the country to end marijuana prohibition.
After months of negotiations between lawmakers, advocates, stakeholders and the governor’s office, and less than 24 hours after lawmakers overwhelmingly passed the legalization bill, Gov. Dan McKee signed the measure, which promises automatic expungement of past marijuana possession convictions and reserves a quarter of new retail store licenses for minority communities disproportionally hurt by the War on Drugs, reported the Providence Journal.
Speaking on the steps of the State House in Providence, McKee said the law was “equitable, controlled and safe” while establishing a regulatory framework that emphasizes public health and safety. “The end result is a win for our state both socially and economically.”
The law calls for retail sales beginning Dec. 1, but it will be a while before most of the shops are open.
Today I signed the Rhode Island Cannabis Act, legalizing and safely regulating cannabis in our state.— Governor Dan McKee (@GovDanMcKee) May 25, 2022
This bill successfully incorporates our priorities of making sure legalization is:
✅ equitable
✅ controlled
✅ safe pic.twitter.com/6TMztPMV0B
BENZINGA CANNABIS CONFERENCE
The greatest investors and entrepreneurs in Cannabis are gathering in New York City this Fall! Don't miss out.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.