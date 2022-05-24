Irwin Naturals Expands Licensing Footprint For Branded THC Products To Ohio

Irwin Naturals Inc. IWINF IWIN (FRA:97X) has licensed its brand to BeneLeaves Ltd, an Ohio manufacturer of cannabis products. BeneLeaves will produce and distribute formulas such as Irwin Naturals’ Power to Sleep with THC.

Irwin’s CEO, Klee Irwin, stated, “It is clear that the value of our highly trusted brand, known by over 100 million people, is recognized by operators in the cannabis industry. With this agreement, the third in one month, we will now have our THC augmented products in states with 2021 cannabis sales of around $8.7 billion. We are excited about our entry into Ohio, and look forward to working with the team at BeneLeaves, one of the largest in-state manufacturers and distributors with a reputation for quality of product and service, as well as a strong focus on driving rapid growth.”

Bill Williams Jr., president and CEO of BeneLeaves is enthused about the partnership. “Adding the Irwin Naturals brand to our portfolio is a game-changer for us and the Ohio market. To have a brand that is trusted by millions entering the sector is a validation of the mainstreaming of medical cannabis, and will help further erode mental barriers to adoption of this amazing plant. We are proud to have been selected as the Irwin Natural partner to bring these amazing products to the people of Ohio,” stated Williams.

