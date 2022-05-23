Bullish Sentiment Across The Cannabis Space - Check Full Movers For May 23, 2022

GAINERS:
- RIV Capital CNPOF shares closed up 17.20% at $0.73
- Origin Agritech SEED shares closed up 14.29% at $7.44
- EnWave NWVCF shares closed up 13.38% at $0.59
- Item 9 Labs INLB shares closed up 10.75% at $1.03
- MGC Pharmaceuticals MGCLF shares closed up 8.88% at $0.02
- Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed up 8.00% at $0.44
- Marrone Bio Innovations MBII shares closed up 7.21% at $1.19
- MedMen Enterprises MMNFF shares closed up 6.98% at $0.09
- Green Organic Dutchman TGODF shares closed up 6.49% at $0.08
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ZYNE shares closed up 4.28% at $1.00
- GreenTree Hospitality Gr GHG shares closed up 3.53% at $4.11
LOSERS:
- Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed down 6.48% at $2.74
- Cronos Group CRON shares closed down 6.19% at $3.18
- Canopy Gwth CGC shares closed down 5.98% at $5.19
- C21 Investments CXXIF shares closed down 5.62% at $0.42
- OrganiGram Holdings OGI shares closed down 4.96% at $1.15
- Tilray Brands TLRY shares closed down 4.87% at $4.49
- Sundial Growers SNDL shares closed down 3.44% at $0.40
- Curaleaf Holdings CURLF shares closed down 3.35% at $6.05
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
