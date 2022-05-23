FarmaceuticalRX And GreenGrowth CPAs Get Cannabis Dispensary Licenses In Ohio

FARMACEUTICALRX of Ohio, has been awarded a new provisional dispensary license by the Ohio Board of Pharmacy. This license allows the company to develop a second dispensary in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. The company plans to begin construction on this new Cuyahoga Falls dispensary this summer and projects that it will become operational by Q1 of 2023. This new store will operate under the FRX Health brand.

The company expects to launch the sale of FARMACEUTICALRX branded premium, organic craft products, including its flower, live resin and solventless products, this summer. Its current offerings include Local Edibles chocolates and confections, organic, gluten-free and vegan Open Mind gummies, and TreePharm vape products and RSO. The company also offers vape products from the Company's west coast life-style brand partner, Huxton Co.

"We are excited to add a second dispensary to our Ohio retail dispensary base," stated Rebecca Myers, founder and CEO of FARMACEUTICALRX. "Our patient base has consistently given us high ratings for our retail experience and our focus on providing a high level of customer service at our East Liverpool dispensary. We intend to bring this same retail experience and high level of customer service to Cuyahoga Falls. We love our new dispensary site," Myers added.

GreenGrowth CPAs

GreenGrowth CPAs, a leading national cannabis accounting and advisory firm founded in 2016, announced their retail business expansion in the cannabis space. The company is planning to open a medical dispensary in Columbus, Ohio.

"GreenGrowth CPAs is thrilled to be included in the list of selected applicants," stated Derek Davis, CEO, and founder of GreenGrowth CPAs. "We have 270 days to get our facility up and running, and can't wait to show you what we have in store for the Ohio market!" added Davis.

GreenGrowth CPAs has been committed to helping cannabis companies identify and apply tax and business strategies to increase cash flow while ensuring they fully comply with all rules and regulations. They take pride in accomplishing this goal every day by providing clients with a suite of accounting, tax, and financial solutions built on sound accounting principles and optimized for risks and opportunities in the cannabis industry.