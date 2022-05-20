Cannabis Movers & Shakers: OnPoint Laboratories, Neptune Wellness, Adastra Holdings & Cannaverse Technologies

OnPoint Laboratories Names Samuel Richard CEO & Equity Partner

OnPoint Laboratories has appointed Samuel Richard to serve as CEO and equity partner.

Richard succeeds Jeff Cardot, founder and current CEO, as part of a planned transition.

Cardot will continue to be involved with the day-to-day management of the facility as part owner.

Richard is the former executive director of the Arizona Dispensaries Association, a seasoned industry advocate, and a certified ganjier.

He brings extensive compliance, regulatory, and legislative experience to the Arizona-based cannabis compliance testing laboratory.

"I couldn't be more excited about the challenge ahead and humbled by the opportunity to build on the incredible work that Jeff has accomplished," Richard said. "As Arizona's cannabis industry continues to grow exponentially, protecting the health and safety of consumers via trusted and reliable compliance testing remains job number one."

Phil Sanford Joins Neptune Wellness Board Of Directors

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. NEPT NEPT announced that Phil Sanford has joined its board of directors and will serve as audit chair.

Sanford previously served on the executive team at N3 LLC, a global technology-enabled inside sales organization that Accenture acquired in 2020.

He has advised a number of leading private equity firms and investment banks on mergers and acquisitions and going-private transactions in the consumer sector, including Bain Capital, Carlyle, Moelis, Blackstone, Kelso, and Mid-Ocean Partners, Morgan Stanley Private Equity and Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital.

"Phil's breadth of experience aligns with where Neptune is today and where we're heading," Michael Cammarata, CEO and president of Neptune said. "His history with Morgan Stanley will benefit Neptune on our path to become a diversified consumer packaged goods company. We're excited to have him on board to help us navigate this next stage of growth."

Adastra Holdings Names Smoke Wallin Board Member

Adastra Holdings Ltd. XTXXF XTRX has tapped Smoke Wallin to serve on its board of directors.

Wallin is a highly accomplished CEO, entrepreneur, leader, board member and philanthropist with more than 25 years of success across the consumer products, beverage, cannabis, distribution and technology industries.

He is a partner and managing director for STS Capital Partners and has frequently served as CEO for new and existing businesses as well as acquired, created, or sold over 50 brands and companies.

"We are extremely honored and privileged to welcome Mr. Wallin to Adastra's board of directors," Michael Forbes, CEO of Adastra, said.

Wallin is an accomplished leader and international business builder in the CPG, cannabis, health and wellness, food and beverage, distribution, hospitality and technology industries.

Cannaverse Technologies Appoints Matthew Morgan To Serve As Advisor

Cannaverse Technologies has hired Matthew Morgan as its cannabis industry advisor for the Cannaland project, the leading cannabis Metaverse platform.

Morgan brings deep knowledge and a track record of success in the cannabis industry.

As a seasoned entrepreneur and successful businessman, Morgan is the co-founder of several cannabis companies, including Bloom Dispensaries, Tryke companies, Reef Dispensaries, Ignite Cannabis Co and Green Axis Capital.

"We are excited to have Matthew join Cannaversetech," Mark Bonner, the company's CEO said. "Matthew adds depth to our talented team, planning the future intersection of the metaverse and cannabis industries. It's a unique opportunity for us to partner with a pioneer of the cannabis industry who, with his many successes, shares our vision for the future of cannabis in Web 3."

Photo: Courtesy David Gabrić on Unsplash