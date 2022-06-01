Cannabis and Trauma: Two Experts Weigh In

By Erica Dobeck

Mental health awareness is an ongoing effort, and for good reason. Many people live with mental or behavioral health issues and suffer from stigmas around these issues. According to a report by the Carter Center, stigma as it relates to mental health is defined as “a cluster of negative attitudes and beliefs that motivate the general public to fear, reject, avoid, and discriminate against people with mental illnesses.” Post Traumatic Stress (PTS), commonly known as PTSD, is one of the most significant concerns regarding mental health, and the negative connotation of “disorder” certainly doesn't help. Anyone from any walk of life can experience PTS, so if anything, “PTSD” is a journey of recovery. There is a lack of support and understanding that most people can work through the effects of post-traumatic stress. Fortunately, two experts are helping to bridge this gap through cannabis education. Cannabis has been shown to provide some benefits in alleviating and managing the effects of PTS.

Aside from having anxious thought patterns after a deeply threatening event, people with PTS can suffer from insomnia, flashbacks, and low self-esteem. The traditional treatment methods are short- and long-term psychotherapy and medications. Of the medications available, most are prescribed opioids, a highly addictive medicine that hurts more than it helps. Former veteran and Founder of Helmand Valley Growers Company (HVGC), Bryan Buckley, is one of many who turned to cannabis to manage his issues and to avoid the use of opioids.

Buckley confessed, “I am a 100% disabled veteran who suffers with PTS. Cannabis was an absolute game changer for me. The first time I consumed cannabis, it was the first time in years that I was able to sleep a full night. My body was finally at peace with itself.”

Though this personal testimony should not be mistaken for medical advice, an increasing number of studies suggest cannabis’ potential to treat PTS symptoms. NiaMedica Healthcare and Research Services conducted a study in 2019 that revealed cannabis can actually help treat the symptoms of PTS.

Dr. Rebecca Siegel, a psychiatrist and author of the book, The Brain on Cannabis: What You Should Know about Recreational and Medical Marijuana, still stresses the importance of seeking professional guidance before self-medicating through cannabis.

“I can’t emphasize enough the importance of working with a medical professional to assess the proper treatment using cannabis. It is not a one size fits all solution. The dosing, type of cannabis (including THC and CBD levels), frequency, and method of consumption will all affect the efficacy. There are potential side effects so I encourage my patients to document their experiences between our appointments.”

Buckley also advises to play it safe. He recommends, “Go slow and keep a journal. If possible, sit down with a nurse or doctor who is a supporter of cannabis treatment and seek their guidance. You want to find what delivery system and type of cannabis meets your needs.”

Unfortunately, the public perception of cannabis is still greatly affected by the government’s perception of it. Buckley notes that, “Cannabis (Marijuana) is considered a Schedule 1 Drug, which are drugs, substances, or chemicals that are defined as drugs with no accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse. As long as cannabis remains schedule 1, research is limited.” Dr. Siegel adds that, “As I learned when writing my book, the decades old perceptions about cannabis are really holding us back from moving forward with it as a therapeutic. It’s time to retire that old “brain on drugs” mentality and realize that this natural plant could, in fact, provide some medical benefits. But we won’t fully know its potential until we study it further.”

Luckily, Buckley has been in discussions with some of the cannabis industry’s top researchers, the U.S. Congress and the World Health Organization to effectively prove the benefits of medical cannabis in order to address the symptoms of PTS and chronic pain that plague U.S. veterans and society as a whole.

100% of HVGC’s profits goes toward medical cannabis research through their Battle Brothers Foundation, which works with Israeli and American doctors as well as government officials to research the potential cannabis has for treating the symptoms of PTS.

The solution is simple - judicial clearing is needed to do extensive research on cannabis and make the medication available to those who need it. With 12 million Americans suffering from PTS in a given year (U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs), it's safe to say the demand is already there - the government just needs to take action in offering cannabis as an alternative to op.