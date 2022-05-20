New Frontier Data And Treez Partner To Empower Cannabis Retailers In A Hyper-Growth Market

New Frontier Data, entered into a broad data partnership with Treez. The partnership provides new solutions designed to bring speed, accuracy and transparency to cannabis retail, brand and product performance.

Leveraging unique, aggregate access to Treez’s anonymized retail data, New Frontier Data analyzed and contextualized the data to meet the growing demand for actionable commercial insights, including sales leaders by brand, optimized product pricing, and curated retail strategies for consumer engagement.

Treez and New Frontier Data envision a suite of product offerings stemming from the convergence of New Frontier Data’s analytics expertise and Treez’s retail data.

“Superior data organization and a constant drive to innovate set Treez apart as the ideal data partner to further a mutual commitment to cannabis retailers,” stated Gary Allen, New Frontier Data’s CEO. “This partnership enables us to provide retailers specific and actionable insights about their customers and operations with the power to immediately act upon them.”

Powered by Treez data, New Frontier Data launched the Retail Suite, an addition to its cannabis business intelligence platform Equio. The Retail Suite is the first near-real-time platform that combines brands, products, geography and addressable consumer engagement capabilities.

The Retail Suite further allows retailers to define and engage their ideal consumers culled from New Frontier Data’s AdTech platform, NXTeck.

As part of the partnership with Treez, NXTeck’s first-of-its-kind attribution reporting platform will now be available to Treez retailers, enabling businesses to tie marketing campaigns to retail outcomes and grow through curated, targeted consumer audiences.

Photo: Courtesy of Diyahna Lewis on Unsplash

