JARS Cannabis Named First-Ever Cannabis Retail Sponsor Of Detroit's Movement Festival, One Of Longest-Running In The World

Michigan’s leading lifestyle retailer and purveyor of affordable and accessible cannabis products, is now the first cannabis retailer to sponsor Movement, an internationally renowned dance music festival held annually during Memorial Day Weekend (May 28 - 30) in Downtown Detroit at Hart Plaza on the city’s Riverfront.

Traditionally hosting five stages, Movement has expanded its festival footprint to demonstrate the new partnership by offering a sixth stage for electronic dance music fans and cannabis enthusiasts alike to enjoy this year, Detroit Stage presented by JARS.

Featuring a roster of all Detroit-based artists, the new stage’s lineup will include Movement veterans, newcomers, and rising talent, such as T4T LUV NRG artist Beige and Portgage Garage Sounds artist Tammy Lakkis, along with Deon Jamar, Meftah, Francois Dillinger, and many more.

“As a community centered and culturally inspired organization, JARS is committed to celebrating the intersection of cannabis with lifestyle and culture by creating shared experiences that touch upon personal passion points,” explained JARS Cannabis marketing director, Stefanie Michels. “There is a longstanding, synergistic relationship that exists amongst cannabis and music, and we are eager to be presented with such an extraordinary opportunity to honor the two, as Movement’s first-ever cannabis retail sponsor.”

JARS will simultaneously debut its new 360-degree, immersive, pop-up experience: JARS Campus. Boldly embracing stoner stereotypes through the depiction of high-contrast, graffiti-inspired line drawings, JARS Campus comes to life as an edgy, Instagrammable oasis of immersive art installations, curated to elicit cannabis-infused conversations amongst festival goers while imposing disruption on mainstream culture and expression.

Open to all Movement ticket holders, the experiential, JARS Campus pop-up tent will immerse festival attendees in a variety of cannabis-themed art activities and installations, inspire them to capture and share post-worthy content, as well as offer limited-edition JARS Collection streetwear t-shirts and ski masks.

JARS' Click-And-Mortar Retail

Aiming to engage and connect with potential new customers in a digitally driven world, JARS will demonstrate its innovative click-and-mortar retail approach at the dance music festival by integrating a strategically curated QR code into its unique JARS Campus activation, leading festival goers aged 21+ to discover a seamless and contactless e-commerce shopping experience on the cannabis retailer’s website.

“Acknowledging that consumer behavior and preferences have shifted dramatically as we enter into a new post-pandemic era, our team was determined to create an in-person experience that could introduce and reflect who we are as a company while empowering festival attendees to develop meaningful connections with our brand,” sais JARS Cannabis creative designer, Kylie Hight.

“At JARS, we feel passionate about discovering compelling ways to disrupt social norms as we rewrite the existing narratives that surround cannabis,” Hight added.

Check HERE more info on JARS Campus at Movement.