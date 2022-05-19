Veritas Farms Launches New Full Spectrum CBD Functional Product Line

Veritas Farms, Inc. VFRM launched new purpose-built product line designed to target a wide variety of common health conditions, supported with additional dietary supplements.

According to data insights from New Frontier, only 18% of consumers purchase CBD for general health and wellness. 82% of consumers purchase CBD products for a specific need or condition. The hemp plant produces between 80 and 100 different cannabinoids, including CBD, CBG, CBN, terpenes, and flavonoids. While many of the CBD products on the market today contain only a single cannabinoid (CBD), Veritas Farms products are full spectrum, utilizing the full benefits of the entire hemp plant. By modifying the cannabinoid potency levels and supplementing with natural botanicals and adaptogens that have a proven benefit for certain health conditions, Veritas has been able to scientifically engineer a functional line of products that is specific to the needs of the consumers. The new line consists of six products including Stress Relief, Muscle & Joint Relief, Sleep Support, Immunity Boost, Heart Health, and Energy Boost.

Stephen Johnson, president & CEO of Veritas Farms, Inc., stated, “Since 2015, Veritas has successfully offered a variety of hemp oil products to promote general health and wellness for our customers. However, the world has changed over the past few years and the needs of our customers have changed with it. It’s not one size fits all and consumers are looking for solutions to specific needs like stress, immunity, sleep, heart health, muscle relief, etc., and they are concerned about putting pharmaceuticals and other chemicals into their bodies. They are looking for a more natural way to achieve a better quality of life. This new product line does just that!”

