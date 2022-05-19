Panaxia Recieves Production License Of Medical Cannabis Products In Malta

Panaxia Global, the controlling owner of Panaxia Malta (operations) Ltd., a global pharma company that develops, manufactures and markets advanced medical cannabis products of pharmaceutical quality, has received an official license from the health authorities in Malta to manufacture finished medical cannabis products.

Production in Malta, following the adaptation of the EU-GMP standard for the facility in January by the European Health Authority, will allow immediate export from Malta and marketing of the company's finished medical cannabis products in accordance with the standards accepted by the European Authorities for the production of medical cannabis products.

Obtaining the license allows immediate start of export and marketing of finished medical cannabis products in European standard from Malta. The immediate largest markets are Germany, Poland, UK and Brazil.

These exports currently cannot be made from Israel to those countries, in light of the regulations in Israel, which do not allow the registration of such advanced products in Israel. Thus, the advanced products have been submitted for registration in Malta and will be exported from Malta to the destination countries requiring registration in the country of origin.

Dr. Dadi Segal, CEO of Panaxia: "Obtaining the license will allow us to export from the facility in Malta our advanced medical cannabis products, such as the tablets and extracts for inhalation, and market them in various European countries. We are excited to have reached this long-awaited moment as well as the fact that we will now be able to have our products accessible to many more patients all over Europe".

Photo: Courtesy of PRNewsfoto/Panaxia Pharmaceutical Industries

Related News

Panaxia Confirms First Export Of Medical Cannabis Sublingual Tablets To France