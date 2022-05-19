Fine Cannabis Goods Enters Into Agreement To Acquire Michigan's Green Diamond Farms

First Columbia Gold Corp FCGD operating as Fine Cannabis Goods, entered into an agreement to acquire Green Diamond Farms LLC of southwest Michigan.

Green Diamond Farms is currently working on licensing and setting up growing facilities in different areas of Michigan where permitted in partnership with FCGD. Each location should gross up to $2.5 million in the first year and $6 million by year two.

Along with the Green Diamond Farms acquisition, FCGD is setting up its own brand to market along with cannabis/CBD by supplying its own high-quality brands of flower and non-flower merchandise to sell in-state and nationwide. FCGD is also starting the process of producing and branding THC-infused coffee along with other quality THC/CBD products.

Fine Cannabis Goods recognizes the medical benefits of THC/CBD products and will focus on assisting veterans and people with disabilities.

"Being part of a national booming industry while at the same time helping people receive quality branded THC and CBD products for medicinal and recreational use is a win-win for FCGD," stated Shane Jones CEO of FCGD.

FCGD is currently looking at partnerships in other states where legal to expand to different areas for wholesale and retail distribution for THC/CBD and related merchandise and product.

Fine Cannabis Goods is a Michigan-based diversified holding company with a focus on cannabis, cannabis-related products, and services, along with lease management agreements with other state-based cannabis companies around the nation.

Photo: Courtesy of Ryan Lange on Unsplash