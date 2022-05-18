Israel Announces First Export Of Medical Cannabis Seeds To The US

The Agriculture Ministry of Israel announced late Wednesday that the first export of Israeli cannabis seeds to the U.S. had been shipped, “hailing the move as a major step toward becoming a global pioneer in the field,” reported the Times of Israel.

The cargo contained seeds from the local BetterSeeds company, which has a research license from the Health Ministry. “Israel has the ability to make its mark [on the industry] and be among the world’s leaders,” Agriculture Minister Oded Forer said.

“The export of cannabis seeds invites us to expand the diversity of Israeli agricultural exports and strengthens local agriculture,” Forer added. It also “exploits Israel’s relative advantage in an area that is still considered preliminary.”

The government amended its medical cannabis export rules to allow for the export of cannabis seeds in 2021.

President Isaac Herzog and Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar announced in March that the government is also considering expunging criminal records of those convicted of personal possession or cannabis use.

