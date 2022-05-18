Medical Psychedelics Series In Davos Will Showcase Clinical Efficacy Of Psychedelics To World Economic Forum Attendees

This year, at Davos some of the world’s most prominent psychedelic industry leaders and researchers will attend a satellite event that will run parallel to the World Economic Forum.

From May 21 through 26, the Medical Psychedelic Series at Davos will feature industry executives, drug development experts, clinicians, nonprofit organizations, advocates and influencers in the psychedelics space.

The Medical Psychedelics House Of Davos At The World Economic Forum

Every year, the Swiss ski resort town of Davos becomes the main stage for the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, an international organization composed of some of the world’s most influential investors, business leaders, political leaders, academics, celebrities and journalists.

The normal January meeting dates were postponed to May this year due to the outbreak of the Omicron variant of COVID-19. This year’s meeting will also be the return to an in-person event after the outbreak of the virus in 2020.

The Medical Psychedelic Series will be held at the Medical Psychedelics House of Davos on the same dates as the World Economic Forum. The hope is to demonstrate the unparalleled clinical efficacy of psychedelic treatments to global leaders in town.

Hosted by Energia Holdings, an investment platform and VC fund investing in psychedelics, the series will be an opportunity for the entire industry to showcase its therapeutic and economic potential.

“This is a one-of-a-kind opportunity for the medical psychedelics ecosystem to stand on the international stage for the first time in front of the world’s most powerful leaders,” says Marik Hazan, CEO of Energia Holdings Incorporated.

The series will feature educational talks and panels from some of the best-known figures in the psychedelics space, including Deepak Chopra, Jason Silva, Amanda Fielding, David Nichols, Rachel Yehuda, and many others.

Conversations will focus on FDA approval, policy, safety and efficacy, biocultural preservation, drug development pipelines and patient access to psychedelic compounds as approved and regulated medicines.

“We want to spark conversations about the high unmet need in mental health, the future of FDA approved psychedelic-assisted therapy, provide a platform for establishing meaningful relationships and partnerships, and build trust with the global community,” added Maria Velkova, managing partner of Tabula Rasa Ventures, a start-up accelerator which is part of the Energia platform.

