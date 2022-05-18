Jushi Awarded Provisional Medical Marijuana Dispensary License In Ohio

Campbell Hill Ventures LLC, a fully-owned subsidiary of Jushi Holdings Inc. JUSHF JUSH has been awarded a provisional medical marijuana dispensary license by the Ohio Medical Marijuana Control Program. The License is designated for 693 Old State Route 74 in Clermont County, Ohio, located just 17.5 miles east of Cincinnati.

The new store will operate under Jushi’s retail brand, BEYOND / HELLO, and marks the company’s first retail location in the Buckeye State. This will be the company’s fifth vertically integrated state, accompanying Pennsylvania, Virginia, Massachusetts, and Nevada. This summer, the company plans to begin construction on the BEYOND / HELLO Cincinnati store and expects the store to be open by Q1 2023.

“We are very pleased with the outcome of the lottery selection, which allows Jushi to open its first licensed medical dispensary in Ohio and establish our fifth vertically integrated market. Along with this win, we intend to pursue additional retail dispensary licenses through opportunistic acquisitions to expand our Ohio retail store base,” stated Jim Cacioppo, CEO, chairman and founder of Jushi.

“We look forward to bringing the full Jushi retail experience to Ohio, including our new retail design system, which will provide patients with an efficient, accessible, and safe experience that goes beyond the traditional cannabis retail environment. With this newly awarded retail license, along with our existing state-of-the-art cultivation and processing assets, Jushi is well-positioned to support the rapidly evolving Ohio medical market.”

Currently, three of Jushi’s in-house brands are available in the Ohio medical cannabis market, including Sèchè, a flower line, Tasteology, a brand of premium, real fruit, cannabis-infused gummies, and The Lab, a high-quality vaporization line. In Q2 2022, Jushi expects to launch additional Sèchè flower product lines, along with its flower brand, The Bank, in Ohio.

The Ohio medical cannabis program is a limited license market with distinct licenses for cultivation, processing, and retail. The Ohio Medical Marijuana Control Program reported 261,453 registered medical patients as of March 31, 2022, and over $799 million in total medical cannabis product sales as of April 18, 2022.

Photo: Courtesy of CRYSTALWEED cannabis on Unsplash

