Three Powerhouse New York Cannabis Lawyers Join Prince Lobel As Firm Expands To NYC Where Industry Will Soon Boom

Prince Lobel, a cannabis industry leader in the legal profession, is expanding its offices to New York City and White Plains and has tapped New York's most sought-after cannabis lawyers: James K. Landau, Douglas S. Trokie and David C. Holland,

"Jim, Doug and Dave are the perfect fit for Prince Lobel, and we are excited to have them join our team," said Prince Lobel's managing partner, Craig Tateronis. "They are zealous advocates, leaders in their communities and client service driven. Their addition will greatly benefit our clients, and we feel fortunate to have attorneys with their knowledge, skill and experience leading our New York team."

As New York’s cannabis legalization program gets underway full steam ahead, the state is poised to become the largest cannabis market in the country. With adult-use licenses expected to be issued in 2023, New York is projected to reach $2.8 billion in sales by 2025.

Hence the need for a multi-disciplinary cannabis team to take on a wide range of legal needs, including securing sites and entitlements, and providing legal support services for day-to-day corporate operations, M&A services to cannabis dispensary entrepreneurs, cultivators, manufacturers, management companies and investors.

Prince Lobel's New York-Based Team

James K. Landau, director and chair of the Joint Regulatory Committee of New York and Hudson Valley Cannabis Industry Associations, Landau represents clients before federal, New York State and local courts in day-to-day business counseling within various industries, including the cannabis industry. A speaker on Cannabis law, including ethics, licensing and banking, Landau is chair of the Ethics Committee of the New York State Bar Association, Cannabis Law Section. He is also a founder of the Westchester County Bar Association's Cannabis Law Committee.

"I am very excited to be joining a firm that shares my passion for the cannabis industry and commitment to client service," Landau said. "I look forward to working with my colleagues, Doug and Dave, to build a thriving presence for Prince Lobel in New York."

Douglas S. Trokie has been representing individuals and companies of all sizes for over 30 years in commercial, corporate and real estate transactions in New York, Connecticut and abroad. Trokie is a member of the Cannabis Law Committee of the Westchester County Bar Association and the regulatory committee of the Hudson Valley Cannabis Industry Association.

"We are excited to join Prince Lobel during this pivotal moment in the cannabis industry," Trokie said. "We look forward to successfully navigating the legal aspects of this rapidly changing market."

David C. Holland is a seasoned litigator and highly sought-after consultant for start-up and established brands, businesses, nonprofits and investors within the legal cannabis space. Holland is well-known as a fierce advocate for individuals who have faced draconian persecution for the use or possession of cannabis. In addition to his legal practice, Holland has been at the forefront of the cannabis legalization movement and clemency advocacy for years. He is the executive and legal director of Empire State NORML, president of the NYC Cannabis Industry Association, VP of the Hudson Valley Cannabis Industry Association and legal advisor for the Last Prisoner Project.

"I am honored to be joining Prince Lobel to expand their growing cannabis practice in New York. I am thrilled to provide legal counsel to entering and existing operators and advocate for individuals who have faced wrongful prosecution for the use or possession of cannabis," Holland said. "I look forward to working closely with my colleagues and old friends, Doug and Jim, as we navigate the ever-changing and dynamic New York market."