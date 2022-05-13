California Co. Camp High Launches Brand, Marketing Agency Led By Fmr. dosist CMO Anne-Marie Dacyshyn

Camp High, a cult-favorite California apparel and lifestyle brand run by streetwear veteran, Greg Dacyshyn, former, longtime creative director of Burton, has teamed up with dosist’s former president and CMO Anne-Marie Dacyshyn, to launch a full-service brand and marketing agency, Camp High Collective.

The pair say the agency’s mission is to service a narrow selection of highly curated companies looking to elevate their platforms through like-minded vision and world-class marketing.

Appointed Camp High Collective President, Anne-Marie, who worked as Burton’s CMO alongside husband Greg prior to joining dosist, is especially focused on driving disruption in existing categories, including cannabis, to elevate brands beyond traditional spaces.

“Throughout my 25-year career, I have been so fortunate to work on, shape and build some of the biggest brands in the world,” stated Dacyshyn. “From early agency days supporting world-class health and wellness companies, to a nearly two decade-long career with global leader Burton, and most recently through my tenure as leadership of dosist, I’m proud of my work and vocation as a chief storyteller and brand leader. I can’t wait to bring my experience and passion to companies ready to take their brands to the next level.”

The Camp High clothing brand first launched in 2018. Specializing in cozy tie-dyed sweats and psychedelic screen-printed T-shirts, the brand won support early-on from creatives and celebrities, from Mayer to Wiz Khalifa.

Camp High Collective will approach all of its client campaigns through its signature sun-soaked LA prism, and has named both dosist and dosist Health as its initial clients. A company spokesperson said the agency will be announcing its wider roster later this Spring.

Photo Credit: Rich Schmitt Photography