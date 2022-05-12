Cheech & Chong Partner With Nature's Medicines To Launch Exclusive Cannabis Products

Nature's Medicines, a multi-state vertically integrated cultivator and retailer of both medical and adult-use cannabis, announced that it is launching two new, exclusive product lines from the godfathers of ganja themselves, Cheech Marin & Tommy Chong.

Launching this month, exclusively at Nature's Medicines locations in Arizona and New Mexico are cannabis lines: Tommy Chong's and Cheech & Chong's.

Available in eighths of prepacked flower, 1g pre-rolled joints, concentrates, vape cartridges, and edibles. Cheech & Chong's and Nature's Medicines are bringing specially curated, classic strains to the market. Featured strains include Yesca, Happy Hippy, Low Rider, M.O.M., Love Machine and Labrador, all available exclusively at Nature's Medicines.

Nature's Medicines, based in Phoenix, Arizona, is celebrating the launch with a week of meet & greets with Cheech & Chong at dispensaries across the Southwest.

Starting May 16 at the Happy Valley and Tolleson Nature's Medicines locations in Phoenix, then the Grand Ave and McDowell locations on May 17 before heading to New Mexico PūrLife locations on May 18, according to a company press release.

The stoner duo will be back in Arizona to celebrate the brand's release at the Show Low Nature's Medicines dispensary location on May 19.

Photo courtesy of Nature's Medicines

