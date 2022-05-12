TILT Holdings Enters Into Exclusive Partnership With Black Buddha Cannabis, Here Are The Details

TILT Holdings Inc. TLLTF TILT has entered into an exclusive manufacturing and distribution partnership with Black Buddha Cannabis.

The initial Massachusetts launch will include Black Buddha Prepacks as well as Black Buddha’s proprietary fast-acting gummies. Through a collaborative partnership approach, future product offerings will be developed to fulfill both patient and consumer needs.

“Black Buddha was rooted in a personal health journey after a traumatic brain injury. During recovery, I realized that not only could cannabis help with my healing but help me reclaim my wellness and inner being,” said Roz McCarthy, Black Buddha Cannabis founder.

“I’m a proud Black woman raised by a strong mother who instilled hard work and perseverance and encouraged me to think big and dream bigger, and I have done just that with founding Minorities for Medical Marijuana ("M4MM") and now Black Buddha Cannabis," McCarthy said.

"Founding Black Buddha and working with strong partners like TILT to handle the cultivation, production, manufacturing, and distribution in key states helps me to build this fledgling brand. TILT embraced our partnership and brand and are going a step further to support Black farmers in the state, such as Teddy’s Veggies, as part of our program. Together, we will bring awareness to our environmentally conscious, wellness-focused, and equity-driven brand in Massachusetts. I look forward to working with TILT to enter new markets as we continue to grow.”

Black Buddha Cannabis plans to use a portion of sales revenue to support M4MM's Project Clean Slate expungement program.

Photo courtesy of Black Buddha Cannabis

