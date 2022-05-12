Marijuana Company of America Reports Expanding Its Reach Through Distribution

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

The cannabis industry is becoming reportedly more specialized as multi-state operators (MSOs) corner the industry’s cultivation and retail sector.

That may have some savvy operators turning their attention toward distribution, which connects suppliers with storefronts. Much like mainstream food distributors such as Sysco Corp. SYY and United Natural Foods Inc. UNFI, third-party cannabis distribution companies look to have consistent routes that allow them to deliver multiple orders, driving the cost lower than a single brand can achieve.

Los Angeles-based Marijuana Company of America Inc. MCOA acquired Florida-based cDistro Inc. last June. The company is a national distributor of THC, hemp and CBD products to more than 250 wholesalers, convenience stores, specialty retailers and dispensaries in North America.

“CDistro is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the developing market opportunity generated by consumers’ growing demand for quality hemp products,” Marijuana Company of America (MCOA) CEO Jesus Quintero said at the time of the acquisition. “This acquisition is significant for MCOA, as it further positions us to take advantage of immediate revenue and a healthy opportunity to seize significant market share in the specialty distribution space.”

Striking Distribution Deals?

Since it was acquired by MCOA, cDistro has struck distribution deals with Realize Hemp Drinks and dosist health.

CDistro will distribute Realize Hemp’s award-winning CBD- and THC-infused Realize Raspberry and Citrus-Mango drink mixes to retailers nationwide and expand distribution locations for dosist health’s high-concentration CBD products.

“CDistro identified CBD demand and did its due diligence to find a trustworthy brand capable of meeting and maintaining the high standards of quality expected at MCOA,” Quintera said at the time the dosist deal was announced. “This agreement with dosist health further validates MCOA’s ability to find ways to drive expansion into new areas within the cannabis industry.”

MCOA’s stated core mission is to leverage its experience and access to capital to identify, invest in and acquire companies with unique growth potential in the cannabis and CBD marketplace.

Marijuana Company of America owns and operates a business portfolio in various cannabis segments, including cultivation, distribution and consumer products.

CDistro is reportedly one of the cannabis industry’s fastest-growing distribution companies. It has three global distribution hubs and partnerships with key brands like vaporizer manufacturer The KindPen; disposable vape maker VitaminVape; hemp preroll company Icon Farms; hemp extract company Blue Moon Hemp; and high CBD cannabis grower Secret Nature.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

