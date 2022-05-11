Canadian Cannabis: Greenway Greenhouse Provides Medical Access To Cannabis Through North 40 Cultivators

Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation GWAY announced it has several new cultivars available such as Captain Kush and Blackberry Gelato, on the North 40 medical cannabis platform, under the Red Barn brand.

There's More Than Wheat And Canola Growing In Saskatchewan

North 40, a cultivator of premium cannabis and processor of industry-leading cannabis products, is based in Nipawin, Saskatchewan where they’ve been providing medical access to their products since August of 2021 via a self-managed platform that serves hundreds of patients.

North 40 offers on-demand packaging for freshness and same-day processing, along with diverse product offerings that include pre-rolls, concentrates, vape cartridges and edibles.

"Through personal relationships with the patients I supply, the cannabis I grow will not always be the product that they want and need from North 40," said Gord Nichol, founder and ‘Master Grower’ of North 40 Cannabis. "Greenway Greenhouse provides a high-quality product that has impressed me in many aspects. As we bring on more patients, I am confident we can meet their needs in quality, quantity and value."

Carl Mastronardi, president of Greenway Greenhouse said he was honored to join North 40. "We're honored to be welcomed onto the North 40 medical platform, and to be the first cultivator to provide dried cannabis other than Gord himself," Mastronardi said. "His vote of confidence in our product tells us we are hitting the quality milestones we expected and had planned for, heading into the expansion of our cultivation facilities."

Greenhouse CEO Jamie D'Alimonte said their intention is to ensure every Canadian access Greenway Greenhouse cannabis through their channel of choice.

"More than any other group, medical cannabis patients require selection and high-quality, curated genetics, both of which Greenway Greenhouse is happy to facilitate through our Nursery program and dialed-in greenhouses," D'Alimonte said.

About Greenway

Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation is a federally licensed cultivator for the Canadian cannabis marketplace. Greenway is headquartered in Kingsville, Ontario, and leverages its agriculture and cannabis expertise in its aspiration to be a leading cannabis cultivator in Canada.

About North 40:

North 40 is a farm family, representing the old school growers and the small family farms. They now have second-generation growers learning from their parents the art of cannabis cultivation and are together building a company that will “withstand the challenges of this industry, and a family farming business that can be handed down to the next generation to continue the tradition.”

Photo by Richard T on Unsplash