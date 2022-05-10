Will Philly Get An Overdose Prevention Center? Talks Between Gov And Advocacy Group Mark Step In Right Direction

The nonprofit organization Safehouse has been in continuous communication with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) to open a space where people can inject illegal opioids under medical supervision.

In a recent press release, the organization stated that conversations continue to be productive.

What happened?

In September, Safehouse filed a complaint asking the court to protect its proposed center of consumption against the “crackhouse statute,” which condemns any location with the “purpose of manufacturing, distributing, or using any controlled substance.” The complaint came after a three-judge panel ruled that Safehouse would be in violation of federal law.

The organization faced fierce opposition from former U.S. Attorney William McSwain who sued Safehouse before it could even begin operating.

However, with the DOJ under Attorney General Merrick Garland, discussions seem friendlier. The case has been marked by a series of delays, with productive talks between the parts. The most recent release by Safehouse stated that a 45-day extension was agreed upon because “our discussions with the DOJ continue to be productive.”

The central argument of the organization is that drug usage is not the primary purpose of the site, but rather the main objective is overdose prevention.

If Safehouse is allowed to operate, it will be the first overdose prevention center in Philadelphia.

In Dec. 2021, New York City opened the first safe injection site in the country and since then prevented well over 100 overdoses.

Photo: Courtesy of Jeremy Bezanger on Unsplash.