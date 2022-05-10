CoCo Farms Parent Kolaboration Ventures Launches Reg A+ Equity Financing

California-based vertically integrated cannabis company, Kolaboration Ventures Corporation has launched a Regulation A, equity financing. It is offering up to 20 million shares of common stock for $1.25 per share. The shares are being offered pursuant to Regulation A+.

Kolaboration Ventures has opened six dispensaries and is in the process of opening CoCo Farms Concord, which will be a "mega store" format, as they set their eyes on more locations by the end of the year. The company has achieved $68+ million in sales in 2021 and is anticipating substantial sales growth in 2022.

"We want to provide our customers and supporters with the opportunity to invest in a growing and vertically integrated cannabis operation," Martin Wesley, CEO of Kolaboration Ventures Corporation stated. "California is the Super Bowl of cannabis markets, and not for the weak kneed, and will always be the top cannabis market in the U.S. I am confident that the KVC Team is poised to continue building on its historical execution and fortifying its position as one of the top operators and brands in California."

On April 18, 2022, KVC closed a merger with Pacific Reserve Nursery, Inc., Fuji Fire Flowers, LLC and PR Brands LLC in which KVC acquired all of the outstanding shares of Pacific Reserve in exchange for all stock in KVC shares. Pacific Reserve cultivates, packages and distributes cannabis wholesale in Salinas, California, and operates a cannabis dispensary in Santa Cruz called Herbal Cruz.

"Pacific Reserve is incredibly excited to have joined forces with Kolaboration Ventures. With our integrated teams and vast assets we will be able to achieve quicker growth while still holding true to our values, quality of product, and cannabis roots. In CA's competitive market, our new vertically integrated operations will provide a runway to continued success and deliver the consumer what they deserve and expect; fresh, high-quality cannabis for affordable pricing. 'From Our Farm' has now taken on a new life,"Brook Eagle, president Pacific Reserve said in a statement.

Photo: Courtesy of Add Weed on Unsplash