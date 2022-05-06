PharmaCielo To Enter Polish Medical Cannabis Market Via Partnership With Soteria Holdings

PharmaCielo Ltd. PCLOF PCLO parent of PharmaCielo Colombia Holdings S.A.S, has signed an investment agreement with Soteria Holdings Limited. Under the terms of the agreement, Soteria's Polish operating subsidiary will apply for a number of licenses to import and wholesale the company's medical cannabis flower and extracts in the Polish market. In addition, Soteria's Polish subsidiary will support a group of the country's leading medical cannabis professionals to provide education and training programs to doctors in Poland seeking to prescribe medical cannabis to their patients.

"We are pleased to partner with Soteria to bring high-quality PharmaCielo dried flower and extracts to patients in Poland and build a pathway to the rest of Europe. With the opening of high THC dried flower exports from Colombia, Europe is a core focus. The EU is becoming one of the most important markets in global cannabis, and Poland currently has one of the largest, fastest-growing patient populations in the region," Bill Petron, CEO of PharmaCielo stated.

"PharmaCielo's upstream and downstream scale and quality uniquely position the company to be a formidable competitor with current higher cost psychoactive flower imports into Europe, and as a result we expect this to be an important growth driver for the business."

Photo: Courtesy of Jeff W on Unsplash

