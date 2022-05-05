Calexo Launches Watercolors, A New Line Of Cannabis-Infused Sparkling Waters With 5mg Of THC Per Can

Calexo launched Watercolors, a new collection of cannabis-infused sparkling waters and an accompanying street wear apparel line. Made with sparkling water, natural flavors, and nano-emulsified THC (5mg per 12oz can), Watercolors are precisely dosed for an uplifting and easy-to-control experience. A refreshing alternative to alcohol, Watercolors feature zero sugar and zero calories. Available in three flavors, Fuschia, Spring and Sea, Watercolors will be available in 4 pack boxes at select California dispensaries from May 2022.

"Delightful taste is our north star, our refreshing nuanced flavors defy expectations by reshaping how we approach social drinking; exciting the senses while offering a quick sessionable lift." stated chief creative officer Brandon Andrew.

Founded by a team of artists and creatives, Calexo has always been design and experience focused. With the launch of Watercolors, Calexo has expanded beyond drinks and is now offering apparel. Brandon explains "Calexo's new apparel line is a natural extension of our philosophy of helping people feel good in their bodies. To compliment and celebrate the pride in our drinks we've made a rich line of casual street wear for our community."

Calexo's Watercolors are created with emulsion technology from Vertosa, was produced at Tinley TNYBF and will be distributed through a new partnership with the SuLo distribution group. Watercolors will be available in 4 pack boxes throughout California starting in May 2022 starting at a suggested retail price of $20 per box of 4 units +tax.

Photo: Courtesy of Brandon Andrew / Calexo