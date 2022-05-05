Sipp Industries Launches THC Nano-Infused Medicinal Body Lotion, Claims It Has 95% Bio-Availability

Sipp Industries, Inc. SIPC has received an order for its newly developed THC Nano-Infused Body Lotion which will be branded and marketed under the “Aveina” brand.

Aveina is expected to be on the shelves by the end of the month at legally operated medical marijuana dispensaries throughout the state of Oklahoma. Sipp Industries has partnered with its exclusive distributor, Argent Cannabis, with access to hundreds of dispensaries. Aveina will be sold in 4 oz sizes containing a potent 500mg of Nano THC. Sipp Industries claims that the lotion has 95% THC bio-availability.

Interim CEO, Jakob Jorgensen, stated, “Aveina is a market disrupting product that fills a demand gap currently in Oklahoma dispensaries. We developed this product specifically to provide pain relief for body aches and pains and so far, our customers have given us excellent feedback. We look forward to working with Argent Cannabis on broader distribution throughout Oklahoma dispensaries.”

Sipp Industries Aveina will be available online via Argent Cannabis’ Wholesale Purchase Platform later this month.

Photo: Courtesy of Tim Foster on Unsplash

Related News

Nirvana Wholesale To Distribute Sipp Industries' Major Hemp Delta-8 Beverages

Sipp Industries Introduces CBN Drops To Burgeoning Sleep Aid Market