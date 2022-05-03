Pure Sunfarms And NOYA Bring Cookies Sun-Grown Cannabis Flower To Ontario

Pure Sunfarms Corp. a wholly-owned subsidiary of Village Farms International, Inc. VFF and NOYA Cannabis Inc. announced that Cookies sun-grown flower will be available in Ontario this month. Pure Sunfarms is the licensed producer of record for Cookies sun-grown flower in Canada.

Using Cookies genetics and post-production processes, Pure Sunfarms grows and processes, whole flower for Cookies to the highest standards. Each batch is hang-dried and hand-trimmed to ensure the full potential of the flower is maintained.

“It’s an honour to be the sun-grown partner for one of the biggest cannabis brands in the world,” stated Mandesh Dosanjh, president & CEO of Pure Sunfarms. “Our team knows what it takes to bring out the best in our flower. The Cookies genetics we’ve grown in our greenhouse have really thrived. We know sun-grown flower is the best flower – and now we get to bring these strains into the light for Cookies consumers to enjoy. They’re going to see great genetics, great quality, at great prices.”

Cookies sun-grown, whole flower will be available for purchase in 14g bags in Ontario in the weeks ahead, starting with Georgia Pie and Lemonnade by Cookies strain, Medellin, and followed by GP20 in the weeks to follow.

