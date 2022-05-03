Cannabis Chart Of The Week: Why Has Financing Activity Dropped So Steeply?

Total Cannabis capital raises are down 67% YTD compared to 2021. The decline has been particularly steep in equity raises (U.S. down 73% and Canada down 94%), but debt financing has also suffered (U.S. up 72%, Canada down 86% for a total decline of 33%).

The reason for the equity decline is apparent. The MSOS ETF, a widely used cannabis stock indicator, is down 40.0% YTD, and valuation multiples have declined accordingly. Last week’s Viridian Capital Chart of the Week showed that cannabis MSOs are now trading well below intrinsic value. No CFO wants to sell stock at such low prices, particularly if there is still any glimmer of hope that a positive legislative result could produce an upside catalyst.

This week’s chart shows another reason why capital raises have fallen so steeply and why debt raises have not filled the gap from the decline in equity deals. The graph points out that capital raises are off because the MSOs do not need the additional capital.

The graph takes the top 10 MSOs for which we have analyst cash flow estimates and looks at the need for additional financing. The green bars in the graph show year-end 2021 cash levels. The brown bars show consensus estimates of 2022 free cash flow, calculated as cash flow from operations minus investing uses of cash. The yellow bars show 2023 free cash flow estimates. The black line sums up all of these values.

The blue line (measured on the right axis) shows incremental debt capacity assuming a 1.5x free cash flow interest coverage, a 10% cost of debt, and subtracting existing debt balances. This calculation is conservative for several reasons: 1) 1.5x free cash flow coverage is ample given that cash flows for these companies are growing, 2) 10% is a reasonable rate for the leading MSOs, and 3) we are giving no effect to collateral values or cash flow generation of any assets purchased with the incremental debt.

If the analysts’ consensus is correct, the companies on this chart can internally fund their needs for 2022 and 2023, particularly given their healthy current cash balances.

If the analysts’ consensus is wrong, the blue line shows that most of the companies on the list should have no trouble plugging a modest shortfall, particularly given the conservatism involved in the calculation. We continue to expect to see modest debt raises to refinance existing debt. More significant debt issuance may correspond with new state legalizations or unplanned expansion opportunities.

We do not see significant equity raises becoming necessary or advantageous for the companies in the chart. However, we believe we will see modest PIPE issuance as companies embrace new investors and finance unique opportunities. Smaller, faster-growing tier 2 or 3 companies may continue to have more extensive capital needs, and we expect continued private company convertible issuance where the pricing mechanism allows the valuation to be pushed to the next liquidity event, presumably in a more favorable climate.

