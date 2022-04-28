Cantourage Develops Quicker Process Of Making Man-Made THC: Dronabinol

Cantourage GmbH has introduced a product that significantly simplifies and expedites pharmacies' preparation of dronabinol, a man-made form of THC.

With a product that accelerates the dronabinol preparation process, Cantourage is delivering a solution to the European cannabis market that follows a range of market-disrupting innovations.

In early 2020 the company broke the European market monopoly for dronabinol when it began dronabinol sales in Germany. According to Insight Health, Cantourage has since achieved a near halving in the price of dronabinol in that market.

With the development of the new solution, Cantourage claims to have significantly simplified the complicated and cost-intensive process of preparing dronabinol, which is mainly dispensed as oily drops. According to the company the new solution will save pharmacists considerable time during the process and reduce potential risks such as dosage mismeasurement or oxidization of the active ingredient.

"Cantourage is delighted to be introducing a solution to the European cannabis market that both reinforces our position as constant innovators and market disruptors and also considerably simplifies the preparation process for our pharmacy partners who dispense the product. Since our first dronabinol sales in 2020, we have already improved accessibility and pricing. With our latest product we are now considerably accelerating, simplifying and risk-proofing the process of preparing dronabinol and getting it to patients," Philip Schetter, CEO of Cantourage stated. "We will continue to focus resolutely on swiftly growing and improving the medical cannabis market further and delivering more benefits to patients and pharmacists."

Cantourage's new product eliminates the need for time-consuming processing steps such as liquefaction, weighing and dissolving of the active ingredient in dronabinol.

Dronabinol has been used in Germany for more than two decades and more than 18,000 prescriptions were dispensed in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Photo: Courtesy of Louis Reed on Unsplash