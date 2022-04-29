Cannabis Committed To The Latinx Community: Meet HUMO

“By la raza, pa’ la raza.” That is how Humo’s Jesus Burrola and Susie Plascencia like to define their new cannabis brand: by the Latinx community, for the Latinx community.

Launched by weed company Posibl, Humo is focused on culture and representation.

“POSIBL has been in business since 2017... During this time, we have seen a lot of different brand concepts. As Latinos in the space, we kept waiting for a flower brand that would speak to us as consumers, and felt we were largely ignored. Latino culture is so present in everyday life in California and we make such a large portion of not just the state, but specifically the cannabis industry. We wanted to create a brand that would speak to Latinos, show our pride in our culture, and help destigmatize the plant in our community,” says Burrola, CEO of Posibl.

According to the executive, Latinxs are one of the youngest and fastest growing demographic groups in the United States, accounting for more than 60 million people or 18% of the total U.S. population.

“Between 2010 and 2020, we accounted for over 52% of the total population growth in the U.S. It’s impossible to separate the impact Latino culture has with everything from: food, music and art. It is time for Latinos to get involved in shaping the future of cannabis, and for a brand to cater to our community and its causes,” voices Burrola.

No Smoke, Just Mirrors

A Spanish word for smoke, “humo” is “the unmistakable result of cannabis when ignited,” Plascencia, the Brand Partner at Humo, explains.

The brand’s mission is all about destigmatization through the celebration of the Latinx culture. This, however, is no easy feat. One needs to really understand and be immersed in the culture in order to permeate it effectively.

Fortunately, both Plascencia and Burrola fit this description.

Humo

“The Latino community is not a monolith. We’re diverse and to generalize our tastes and preferences is to lose the opportunity to truly understand and tap into our massive buying power,” Plascencia voices.

Burrola’s views are very much in line with those of his partner. “We wanted to connect with other Latinos in cannabis and find a way to work with people that share our passion for the plant, and love for the community. Susie’s name kept coming up, and once we connected it was very clear why. Susie has not only built successful brands, but she’s been involved in supporting the community and helping destigmatize cannabis. We knew right away we wanted to work with Susie, so when she accepted the opportunity to be our partner in the Humo brand it was a dream come true.”

Having grown up in Mexico, Burrola witnessed the stigma surrounding cannabis first hand. “It is actually much larger there, and education on the plant is much needed,” he assures.

“The war on drugs has created the rise of the cartels, which have led to incredible violence and corruption across the country. Cannabis gets lumped in as just another ‘drug’ and it’s a shame that many people who could benefit from the medical benefits of the plant cannot receive it based on the negative stigma and risks that come with it in Mexico. The efforts to normalize cannabis in the United States have a direct impact on how the plant is seen back home.”

Compromiso Real

Humo

Humo’s craft cannabis is sustainably grown in “Smart Greenhouses” in Monterey County, California. The company (as well as its parent, Posibl) is also committed to providing year-round career opportunities to the Latino community, one of the most impacted by the infamous War on Drugs.

In addition, Humo is a supporting member of the Monterey County Cannabis Association and is committed to empowering underserved communities by meaningfully contributing to the transformative mission of The Social Impact Center in Los Angeles, says Plascencia. “By supporting Humo, you are supporting the advancement of Latinos and other minorities in cannabis.”

“HUMO also plans to sponsor expungement clinics to assist people with past cannabis convictions,” Burrola adds.

The Lineup

Humo offers cannabis strains to fit every occasion.

“Cajeta and Pulque are two of our current indica leaning strains, Pastelito, Jamaica and La Novia are our hybrids, and Limonada and El Patron are our sativas,” asserts Plascencia.

The names of each strain, she explains, are inspired by a combination of terpene profiles, effects and “connection to aspects of Latino culture and traditions.”

For example, Cajeta carries a vanilla and caramel flavor profile, so it was named after one of Mexico’s most beloved goat’s milk caramel confections. “[Cajeta] has roots in the pueblo of Celaya known for Father Miguel Hidalgo’s famous “Grito de la Dolores” that kicked off the Mexican War of Independence on Sept 16, 1810,” concludes the entrepreneur.

Humo products will roll out across California this week, although the team says it has plans to expand across other legal cannabis states soon.

This article was originally published on Forbes and appears here with permission