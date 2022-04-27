This Regenerative Cannabis Event Is Taking Place In The United Nations: Here's How To Watch Online

Regennabis announced the availability of a livestream link for its Regenerative Cannabis Live event taking place in New York City on May 5. Aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), this multi-stakeholder event aims to bring solution-centric perspectives to the most pressing and challenging issues facing the cannabis and hemp industry globally.

“The need to democratize opportunities and drive innovation, services and products has been met by overwhelming response for the May 5 event – it’s a full house,“ says Patrick McCartan, CEO of Regennabis. “In order to bring more people together we’re delighted to provide a livestream of the entire event.”

The six-panel topics are tailored around authentic, action-oriented discussions on Recreational / Adult-use Cannabis, Medical / Health & Wellness and Industrial Hemp with alignment to the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), featuring 3 tracks [Economic, Social and Environmental] and bringing a multi-stakeholder perspective on the most pressing and challenging issues facing the Cannabis & Hemp industry globally.

In partnership with Hawthorne Gardening Company and Media Sourcery, the Regenerative Cannabis Live’s conference brings together an ecosystem of action-oriented leadership from Corporations, Government, Investors, Media, Civil Society & NGOs, along with Influencers from the Arts & Entertainment world “into the room” to channel their resources and help drive this “Decade in Action.”