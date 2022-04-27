QQQ
Trulieve Acquires Greenhouse Wellness West Virginia, Gains Its 10th Cannabis Dispensary Permit In The State

by Vuk Zdinjak, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 27, 2022 8:49 AM | 1 min read

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. TCNNF TRUL closed the acquisition of Greenhouse Wellness West Virginia Dispensaries LLC, holder of a West Virginia dispensary permit. Trulieve paid an immaterial amount of cash consideration for the transaction.

Greenhouse was awarded the dispensary permit in Martinsburg, West Virginia, in January 2021. This location, combined with Trulieve's nine other dispensary permits, are spread across many of the most populous areas in the state. Trulieve currently operates medical dispensaries in Morgantown and Weston. Several new locations are slated to open throughout the state in the coming months.

"This acquisition broadens our ever-expanding presence in West Virginia," stated Kim Rivers, CEO of Trulieve. "We now have cultivation, processing and 10 dispensary permits in the state. Trulieve is committed to investing in communities where we operate and will serve West Virginia patients by offering expanded access to high quality products and providing exceptional customer experiences."

The transaction has been approved by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

Photo: Courtesy of Matteo Paganelli on Unsplash

