MCNB's Pharma Hemp Complex Donates CBD To Veterans Via Hero Grown Foundation And Weed For Warrior Project

MCNB Holding's Pharma Hemp Complex, a full-service CBD Brand, announced they are doing their part to help veterans.

The donations of Pharma Hemp Complex Brand will be made to help veterans suffering from post traumatic stress disorder. MCNB is working with Hero Grown Foundation and Weed for Warrior Project based on the recommendation of Wounded Warrior Project, a veteran foundation located in San Diego, with a goal to create more awareness of the donations for veterans in need.

Katarina Maloney, CEO of MCNB Holding, company located in San Diego, CA, believes that veterans suffering from PTSD find it challenging to live normal lives after coming back from the oversees and do not have access to sufficient treatment. According to a major study of 60,000 veterans, 30% of deployed veterans screened positive for PTSD. RAND Center for Military Health Policy Research also conducted a study that shows that almost half of returning veterans in need of mental health services receive no treatment at all.

Thanks to MCNB Holding, these veterans can now be on the receiving end of quality help to improve their overall health. According to Frontiers in Neuroscience, "PTSD is a long-lasting mental health condition that people may develop after experiencing a traumatic event. Around 10% of people will experience PTSD at some point in their lives." Moreover, PTSD affects approximately 16.1% of U.S. adults.

"We are planning to bring awareness and spread the word. Studies show that CBD can help with PTD, depression, and anxiety; since the focus on mental health seems to be in the spotlight more than ever these days, we want to do our share in the community," stated Maloney.

Photo: Courtesy of MCNB Holding Corporation