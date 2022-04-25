QQQ
Meet The Company Delivering Cannabis-Focused Commercial Real Estate Services For The Emerging, Highly-Regulated Industry

by Rachael Green
April 25, 2022 12:27 PM | 1 min read

Image provided by Unsplash

Bryan McLaren, CEO at Zoned Properties ZDPY, was a guest speaker at Benzinga’s Cannabis Capital Conference on April 20, 2022. 

Zoned Properties is a leading provider of commercial real estate services for the cannabis industry. From advising and assisting cannabis businesses in finding and developing the right sites to growing its portfolio of leased properties, it’s helping shape the landscape for the emerging cannabis industry.

Watch the full interview here.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

