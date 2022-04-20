Building Cannabis Brands By Focusing On The Target Audience First

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

An EDM music fan walks into a record store. Every music genre from country to pop can be found in the racks, but the fan heads directly to the EDM section for the new Swedish House Mafia album or something similar because that's the music that speaks to his or her tastes. The same music fan then rolls into a dispensary to find the right smoke to pair with the new sounds, yet none of the many cannabis brands packing the display cases make a connection. Without an obvious pick, the EDM fan must take a random guess or rely on a budtender to say what's good.

This is a major challenge for cannabis brands. But it's also an opportunity. Brands that focus on their target audience from the beginning have a head start in winning the mindshare of those consumers as the market opens up more broadly.

Up to this point, most cannabis companies built their brands with a product-first approach that focuses on being the best. Of course, everyone claims to have the best, from flower to edibles to concentrates, and they get on the shelves by essentially slapping a logo on a box. In the end, all of them claim to be the best, and none of them really stand out.

A great way to build a brand is to focus on the target audience first. Choose your niche. Assess its market size. Develop user profiles. Connect with the audience in an authentic way. With a clear understanding of the target consumer and what speaks to them, create cannabis products that reflect their needs, lifestyle and pocketbooks.

Heavy Grass is an example of a brand that took this approach. Metal fans have a particular taste in music, style and attitude, and Heavy Grass built a message and look that reflects those preferences. The targeted approach also provided brand-building opportunities, such as Heavy Grass tents at heavy metal music festivals across the country.

Other examples of audience-first brands include LEUNE (female-led brand that promotes inclusion, equity and social justice), dosist (health-minded with an emphasis on sleep, calm and relief) and Potli (CBD-infused vegan honey that focuses on mood and wellness).

Some predict Federal law will eventually loosen its grip on the cannabis market and open the door to national branding campaigns, but many companies will struggle to translate their brand to a national audience. Hollow brand names without a definable audience will largely be left behind. By contrast, those who build brands based on a target audience might have an easier road to scaling their product, and it could be easier to establish awareness and connection with like-minded consumers no matter where they might live.

This opportunity could only increase more as legalization efforts around the globe start to open up to an international market. Whether it's EDM and heavy metal or health, wellness and social equity, there's an audience.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Image: Engager Brands