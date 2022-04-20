Nirvana Wholesale To Distribute Sipp Industries' Major Hemp Delta-8 Beverages

Sipp Industries, Inc. SIPC has come to terms with Nirvana Wholesale, to distribute a new line of Delta-8 infused beverages under the legacy Major Hemp brand.

Nirvana Wholesale is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma and distributes products to over 1,000 vape and smoke shops nationally. Over the past several weeks, Sipp Industries has worked on beverage formulations with Nirvana utilizing its proprietary nano emulsion processes to develop a new line of Delta-8 infused beverages. With its successful development, Nirvana placed their first order that will be shipped initially to the Houston area targeting over 100+ vape and smoke shop retail locations. Additional regions in Texas are also expected to place initial orders.

Delta-8 THC is a naturally occurring chemical compound that is found in small traces of hemp and cannabis plants. Delta-8 is typically used to calm nausea, boost appetite, relieve pain, boost mental health, while producing a euphoric and relaxed state.

Major Hemp Delta-8 comes in 16oz bottles including 100 milligrams of Delta-8. Major Hemp’s Delta-8 is nano emulsified - which the company claims provides superior bio-availability and quicker onset of effects. The initial launch will include two flavors of Lemon Sweet Tea and Fruit Punch with additional flavors planned.

Interim CEO, Jakob Jorgensen stated, “We have worked relentlessly over the past month to develop the perfect Delta-8 beverage product for Nirvana and are thrilled to receive our first order. Our team is focused on ramping up manufacturing and look forward to capturing more customers throughout Texas and the greater South. We are laser focused on our large distribution orders which will build the foundation for our future growth.”

Photo: Courtesy of Remedy Pics on Unsplash

Related News

Sipp Industries Introduces CBN Drops To Burgeoning Sleep Aid Market