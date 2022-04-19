Marijuana Company Of America Reports Record Revenue In 2021 Of $1.03M, Growth Of 267.1%

Marijuana Company of America, Inc. MCOA, announced the financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Key Financial Highlights

Record revenues for the year end December 31, 2021 were $1.03 million or an increase of 267.1%.

Net losses for the year ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 decreased by 28% to $10.19 million for 2021 as compared to $12.15 million in 2020.

For the year ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, gross profit was $156,878 and $121,349, respectively.

Gross margins were 15.2% and 43.2% for the years ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively. This decline in gross margins is due to cDistro being a distribution company that experiences slim margins as a reseller.

MCOA paid off most variable priced convertible notes prior to conversion over the last quarter with funds raised from its Form S-1 registration statement.

The company's total stockholder equity increased from a $5.46 million deficit for the year ended December 31, 2020 to an actual stockholder's surplus of $230,889. This is the first time in the company's history that it has had a positive equity position and is solvent. The company is getting close to being a "Penny Stock" exempt company, which requires more than $2M in net assets. It plans on achieving this milestone in Q2 or Q3 this year.

The company's total assets increased by $5.85 million from $2.11 million in 2020 to $7.96 million. MCOA expects its assets to continue to increase exponentially if the pending acquisition of VBF closes, as well as with the continued increase in positive operating results.