Marijuana Company Of America Reports Record Revenue In 2021 Of $1.03M, Growth Of 267.1%

Marijuana Company of America, Inc. MCOA, announced the financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021.
Key Financial Highlights
-
Record revenues for the year end December 31, 2021 were $1.03 million or an increase of 267.1%.
-
Net losses for the year ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 decreased by 28% to $10.19 million for 2021 as compared to $12.15 million in 2020.
-
For the year ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, gross profit was $156,878 and $121,349, respectively.
-
Gross margins were 15.2% and 43.2% for the years ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively. This decline in gross margins is due to cDistro being a distribution company that experiences slim margins as a reseller.
-
MCOA paid off most variable priced convertible notes prior to conversion over the last quarter with funds raised from its Form S-1 registration statement.
-
The company's total stockholder equity increased from a $5.46 million deficit for the year ended December 31, 2020 to an actual stockholder's surplus of $230,889. This is the first time in the company's history that it has had a positive equity position and is solvent. The company is getting close to being a "Penny Stock" exempt company, which requires more than $2M in net assets. It plans on achieving this milestone in Q2 or Q3 this year.
-
The company's total assets increased by $5.85 million from $2.11 million in 2020 to $7.96 million. MCOA expects its assets to continue to increase exponentially if the pending acquisition of VBF closes, as well as with the continued increase in positive operating results.
-
The company successfully negotiated a full settlement of its largest senior convertible note holder at a fixed price, preserving shareholder value and minimizing the impact of the dilutive nature of the notes, resulting in a decrease of the derivative liability from $4.43 million in 2020 to only $749,756 for the year ended December 31, 2021.
Other Highlights
-
MCOA has successfully negotiated and completed acquisitions including cDistro, Inc.
-
Significant efforts to expand into South America and move key parts of supply chain to Brazil and Uruguay to improve gross margins and overall profitability.
Photo: Courtesy of Marijuana Company of America, Inc.
