BLVK Officially Enters The Cannabis Space As BLVK Label

BLVK launched BLVK Label and its collection of disposable cannabis vapes.

Teaming up with MJHI Distribution, a vertically-integrated network that specializes in seed-to-sale manufacturing and multi-state distribution, BLVK's legacy continues on, this time with a cannabis spin to its name, likeness, and attention-to-detail. Through this partnership, BLVK Label hits the ground running by immediately opening manufacturing and distribution to the state of Oklahoma, with further plans on expanding into California, Arizona, and South Dakota in the coming months.

BLVK Label enters the market with six flavors featuring indica, hybrid, and sativa strains. Instead of calling out these strain classifications, however, the brand adopts the categories Balanced, Chill, and Hype, akin to the type of effects the user will experience. Flavors are: Cooks Ahoy!, Hakuna Mimosa, Nana Split, Scoop'd, Suge Kush, and SunKissed.

In addition to delivering premium flavors on the cannabis market, BLVK Label also advances the technological aspect of the industry with their use of forward-thinking disposable vape devices. Using ALD Vapor, an industry-standard in the hemp and Delta-8 markets, BLVK Label disposables are rechargeable, allowing users to enjoy their cannabis on their own time and not at the mercy of the device losing its charge. The device also boasts a proprietary ceramic coil, effectively retaining both vapor production and flavor to provide a virtually leak-free experience.

Photo: Courtesy of Esteban Lopez on Unsplash